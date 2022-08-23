Belk Accuses Ex-CEO Of Raiding Senior Ranks For GameStop

By Hayley Fowler (August 23, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Belk Inc. is suing former top executive Nir Patel and his current employer, GameStop Corp., for allegedly trying to poach senior employees using stolen payroll information, according to a complaint filed Monday in North Carolina federal court. Patel, Belk's onetime CEO who left after less than a year on the job to become chief operating officer for GameStop, is accused of encouraging a senior vice president at Belk to follow him to GameStop. That employee, Tim May, allegedly stole compensation information for hundreds of other Belk employees before he left. Belk said Patel and GameStop are now using that data to...

