Owner Of MLB's LA Angels Says Team Is For Sale

By David Steele (August 23, 2022, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Less than three months after a deal to buy Angel Stadium from the city of Anaheim, California, fell through, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno surprised the Major League Baseball world Tuesday by announcing that he is exploring selling the team. Moreno, 76, bought the Angels in 2003 from the Walt Disney Co. for a reported $184 million. Forbes.com's annual rankings of MLB franchise values in March placed the Angels' current value at $2.2 billion, the ninth highest in the sport. Moreno's two-paragraph statement on the potential sale read in part: "Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS