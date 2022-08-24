Walmart Beats False Ad Claims Over Fudge, Mint Ingredients

By Gina Kim (August 23, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a putative class action against Walmart over its brand of fudge mint cookies, ruling that the product's label is not misleading because no shopper expects the fudge to be made with dairy fats, or that the mint refers to anything other than flavor. An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday axed a putative class action that claimed Walmart falsely labels its Great Value brand fudge mint cookies since the product contains neither real mint nor fudge ingredients made with dairy fats, ruling that the label isn't misleading because no reasonable customer would expect the fudge...

