Amazon, Gaming Co. Face Dungeons & Dragons Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (August 24, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Amazon and developer Guilt-Free Gaming have been accused of infringing storage containers for role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons in a design patent and trade dress suit in Texas federal court. Wholesale retailer AP Global Inc. lodged a complaint Monday, contending that Guilt-Free Gaming LLC's gaming bags and dice organizers that allow Dungeons & Dragons players to store various game components infringe three design patents and trade dress related to organization cases for role-playing games. According to the filing, the accused products sold through named defendant Amazon.com Inc. are "substantially similar" to those manufactured under AP Global's various brands, including Enhance....

