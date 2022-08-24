Texas Prosecutors Face Abortion Ban Enforcement Challenge

By Lynn LaRowe (August 24, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A group of Texas reproductive rights advocates have launched a class action challenging the authority of state prosecutors to go after businesses, organizations and individuals who help pregnant Texans obtain abortions in other states. The suit targets Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Texas county attorney and multiple district attorneys as representatives of a proposed defendant class which would include all prosecutors in the state with the power to enforce anti-abortion laws, which the suit alleges unconstitutionally restrict travel and free speech. The pro-choice plaintiffs are asking a federal judge in Austin to issue a declaratory judgment and injunction that would prevent...

