NJ Court Seeks Judge's Removal Over Row At Kids' School

By Emily Lever (August 24, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A special panel of the New Jersey Supreme Court has recommended that a state court judge be removed from the bench following ethics complaints over her high-profile scuffle with her daughters' school, although she will be given another chance to argue for leniency. Union County Superior Court Judge Theresa Mullen is facing removal over ethical violations after she was convicted of trespassing on the campus of St. Theresa School in Kenilworth after it had expelled her daughters. A second set of charges stems from her alleged disrespectful behavior in the courtroom over the course of her husband's lawsuit against the school....

