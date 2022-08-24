5th Circ. Bankruptcy Ruling Signals New Sureties Road Map

By Lisa Tancredi and Laura Murphy (August 24, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 11, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued its eagerly awaited decision in Argonaut Insurance Co. v. Falcon V LLC.[1] While it ruled that the surety bond program before it was not an executory contract under the widely accepted definition published by law professor Vern Countryman in 1973, the court applied the definition in a new and flexible manner, and suggested a potential road map for sureties to use in future cases. As background, debtor Falcon V and its affiliates entered into a prepetition surety bond program to support their oil and gas operations. During their...

