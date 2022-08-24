Whole Foods 'No Antibiotic' Beef Has Antibiotics, Suit Says

By Hailey Konnath (August 24, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The beef products that Whole Foods touts as free from antibiotics actually contain antibiotics, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. In Tuesday's suit, consumers Sara Safari, Peymon Khaghani and Jason Rose and nonprofit Farm Forward took aim at Whole Foods Market Inc.'s slogan, "No antibiotics, ever." Whole Foods markets its beef products with that slogan and reinforces the messaging in its stores as well as in online marketing materials and product packaging, they said in their complaint. "But, as independent testing has shown, Whole Foods' claim that it sells only antibiotic-free beef is false," they said....

