Coinbase Faces Class Action Over Hacked Account Response

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 25, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Inc. is facing a proposed class action claiming the company fails to prevent its users from being "fleeced by hackers." In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, Coinbase customer Manish Aggarwal claimed that more than $200,000 of his family's savings had disappeared from his Coinbase account after hackers took control of the account "through no fault of his own." Aggarwal alleges he tried to alert the company, but was routed to an automated complaint processing system that he described as "a recursive loop of impenetrable screens that prevented him from explaining his situation to any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS