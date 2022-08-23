Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: ExpressJet Airlines LLC

By Rick Archer (August 23, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Regional carrier ExpressJet Airlines filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it was unable to get its business back off the ground after losing its contract with United Airlines in 2020. istock.com/Dushlik In its court filings, the Atlanta-based West Coast regional airline said it was ending its 10-month attempt to operate independently by shutting down its operations and preparing to auction off its physical assets, primarily aircraft parts. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection $17.7 million year-to-date operating loss due to a failure to meet revenue goals and rising fuel costs. Inability to find aircraft for planned...

