Ex-Clinic Exec Asks Judge To Disqualify Counsel In FCA Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (August 24, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower former executive at a Georgia orthopedic clinic says the law firm and an attorney representing two doctors who work for her former employer in a False Claims Act suit should be disqualified because the attorney previously represented the government on the opposing side of the case. Rebecca Hockaday, the former chief operating officer of Athens Orthopedic Clinic, wants Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson LLC booted from representing two Athens orthopedic surgeons in a whistleblower suit she brought alleging they violated federal anti-kickback laws. The Griffin Durham attorney, Charles W. Byrd, previously represented the government in the suit as an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS