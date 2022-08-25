Nestlé Underpaid Laid-Off Workers, Tribunal Rules

By Sophia Dourou (August 25, 2022, 10:16 AM BST) -- An appellate tribunal has ruled that Nestlé miscalculated the redundancy payouts for 24 engineering technicians voluntarily laid off at a northern England factory. Nespresso owner Nestlé wrongly calculated redundancy payouts for 24 technicians voluntarily laid off at a factory in England, an employment tribunal has ruled. (iStock.com/Thierry Hebbelinck) Leeds Employment Tribunal found that the payouts for the workers at a factory in the city of York should have included a 3.5% raise negotiated while they were still employed by the multinational corporation that had not yet taken effect, according to a judgment published on Tuesday. Judge David Jones described the language...

