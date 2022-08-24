Ex-Council Worker Loses Challenge To Dismissal

By Sophia Dourou (August 24, 2022, 4:46 PM BST) -- An appellate tribunal on Wednesday upheld a London council's decision to fire a project manager after learning he had applied for social housing without disclosing he already owned property. The Employment Appeal Tribunal found that Southwark Council was right to fire Rohman Choudhury for gross misconduct after its fraud department discovered he had failed to disclose he was one of the joint owners of a property in his council housing application. Judge Martyn Barklem dismissed arguments from Choudhury's lawyers that a lower tribunal failed to give sufficient weight to evidence that the council knew of his housing situation, saying it contradicted...

