Taylor Swift Hit With $1M Copyright Suit Over 'Lover' Book

By Jasmin Jackson (August 24, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Taylor Swift is facing a $1 million copyright suit in Tennessee federal court that alleges the graphic design elements for a book accompanying the musician's 2019 album "Lover" rips off the look of a 2010 poetry publication. Author Teresa La Dart said in a complaint filed Tuesday that the singer-songwriter's "Lover" songbook, which was also produced by named defendant Taylor Swift Productions Inc., features various creative elements allegedly "copied" from La Dart's same-name poetry book published nearly a decade prior. Teresa La Dart claims Taylor Swift copied graphic design elements from her book of poetry "Lover" (left) for the singer's 2019...

