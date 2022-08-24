Wis. Health Care Group Still On Hook For Bulk Of 401(k) Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 24, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin health care company won't escape most of a proposed class action brought by ex-employees alleging its mismanagement of their 401(k) plans cost participants over $1 million in fees and $3 million in lost assets, with a federal judge largely deeming the workers' evidence sufficient. U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach in an order Tuesday partially granted Prevea Clinic Inc.'s motion to dismiss the proposed class action by Alison J. Nohara and Patti J. Szydel alleging the company ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. But Judge Griesbach wouldn't let the company out of the bulk of the claims;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS