Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Timber Groups Say Obama-Era Logging Rules Correctly Axed

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 24, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A group of logging interests told the D.C. Circuit that a lower court correctly axed Obama-era restrictions on logging in western Oregon, saying the government's series of conservation efforts violate established federal mandates governing Oregon and California timber production.

Logging groups on Tuesday defended a series of Oregon rulings that the federal government failed to comply with federal mandates requiring sustained-yield timber production in Oregon and California when it enacted policy moves intended to save an owl species. The federal government is asking in a consolidated appeal that five district court decisions be overturned.

Timber groups and companies American Forest Resource...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!