Nonprofit Fights Suit Over $3.5B Retirement Plans' Oversight

By Emily Brill (August 24, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit that conducts research for the U.S. government asked a Massachusetts federal judge to toss a proposed class action claiming it mismanaged its $3.5 billion employee retirement plans by letting workers pay excessive administrative fees, saying the lawsuit is light on facts to support its claims. In a 27-page motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, The MITRE Corp. said the lawsuit props up its premise with just two facts, in the form of "two (flawed) charts purporting to compare the plans' fees against those of 20 other plans." These charts deflate the fees paid by the other plans, MITRE argued, saying...

