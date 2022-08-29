Cannabis Vet Named CLO At Unrivaled Brands

By Collin Krabbe (August 29, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator Unrivaled Brands Inc. has brought on an interim chief legal officer with experience in the industry and in BigLaw. Robert Baca is the manager of legal affairs and innovation at Adnant LLC, an accounting and consulting firm for cannabis companies, as well as an adjunct professor of law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law. He was with Paul Hastings LLP between 2013 and 2015, with a temporary assignment at Goldman Sachs, and with Kirkland & Ellis LLP between 2008 and 2012, according to Baca and Unrivaled Brands. He has represented financial institutions, private equity sponsors and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS