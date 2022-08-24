McAfee Promotes Compliance Chief To Legal Head

By Michele Gorman (August 24, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- McAfee Corp. has promoted its head of compliance and deputy general counsel to lead the law team as chief legal officer, according to a recent LinkedIn announcement, shortly after the cybersecurity software creator was taken private in a $14 billion deal. Sarah Decker, who has been with the California-based company for the past four years, is now senior vice president and chief legal and compliance officer, McAfee Chief People Officer Chatelle Lynch said on LinkedIn last week. Decker "embodies the McAfee values in her quest to protect all that matters," Lynch said in the post. "It has been a privilege to...

