Ex-Trump Aide: Mar-A-Lago Probe Sign Jan. 6 Case Is Political

By Ivan Moreno (August 24, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says the criminal investigation into the ex-president's handling of classified material bolsters his efforts to compel the government to produce additional discovery to determine whether the charges he faces for defying a congressional subpoena are politically motivated. In a Tuesday filing to D.C. federal Judge Amit P. Mehta, Navarro said documents showing that a White House lawyer told the National Archives and Records Administration that President Joe Biden was willing to waive former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege in the Mar-a-Lago search suggest coordination among agencies from which he's seeking records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS