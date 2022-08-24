Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Trump Aide: Mar-A-Lago Probe Sign Jan. 6 Case Is Political

By Ivan Moreno (August 24, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says the criminal investigation into the ex-president's handling of classified material bolsters his efforts to compel the government to produce additional discovery to determine whether the charges he faces for defying a congressional subpoena are politically motivated.

In a Tuesday filing to D.C. federal Judge Amit P. Mehta, Navarro said documents showing that a White House lawyer told the National Archives and Records Administration that President Joe Biden was willing to waive former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege in the Mar-a-Lago search suggest coordination among agencies from which he's seeking records....

