GOP Committee Sued Over 'Barrage' Of Fundraising Texts

By Kelly Lienhard (August 24, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The National Republican Congressional Committee is facing accusations that it sent unsolicited text messages asking for donations in a Pennsylvania federal court suit filed by an affected individual on Wednesday. Michael Anthony claims to have received a "barrage" of at least 62 texts from the NRCC — a political committee that works to elect Republicans to the House — throughout the day and night despite never agreeing to receive the messages, calling the texting campaign "aggressive and disruptive" and alleging it violates his right to privacy under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Anthony is hoping to represent a class of consumers who received...

