Hackers Used Deepfake Of Binance Exec In Zoom Scam

By Sue Reisinger (August 24, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Hackers have carried out a scam on representatives of several cryptocurrency projects by creating a deepfake hologram of a senior Binance executive that was good enough to deceive some tech-savvy people on the other end of Zoom calls. Patrick Hillmann, Binance's chief communications officer, wrote in a blog post Aug. 17 about how the attackers used his image from former news conferences to perform the scam on people who wanted to list their coins with the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Hillmann told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that once he learned of the scam, he immediately informed the Binance legal team and...

