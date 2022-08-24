5 Questions For ACA Connects' Grant Spellmeyer

By Christopher Cole (August 24, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- ACA Connects, a major advocacy arm for independent broadband and cable companies, has kicked off an era of change as newly minted CEO Grant Spellmeyer takes the reins. A onetime top regulatory and legislative pro for U.S. Cellular, who also ran legal affairs for TDS Telecommunications, the University of Wisconsin Law School alum has a full plate after starting with the trade group in June. The new role comes at a pivotal time for U.S. broadband as the feds pour billions of dollars into high-speed deployment through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, or BEAD, program, and a wide array of...

