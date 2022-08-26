Assessing The Criminal Implications Of State Abortion Bans

By Tracy Cole and Rachel Hooper (August 26, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- By returning abortion regulation to the states, the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has created uncertainty and a web of seemingly conflicting laws. One key concern is that several states have acted to criminalize reproductive and abortion-related health care. Many companies and employee benefit plans have provided health care benefits related to abortion to their employees or members. To the extent such employees or members are located in a state that criminalizes abortion, it is important to consider the potential impact of state criminal laws. For entities operating in certain states, provision of services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS