Sleep Study Co. Can't Get Coverage For Negligent Death Suit

By Josh Liberatore (August 24, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn't have to defend a sleep study company from a negligence suit filed by the family of a deceased patient, a Georgia federal judge ruled, finding that a professional services exclusion applies to all claims in the underlying action. Chief U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall said Tuesday that all claims leveled against Advanced Sleep Technologies Inc. in a Georgia state suit court fall under an exclusion related to the rendering of "professional services" in the business-owners policy Owners Insurance Co. issued to the Augusta-based company. Advanced Sleep, which conducts sleep studies for its patients, was seeking coverage from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS