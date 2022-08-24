NJ Atty Accused Of 'Greed,' Defrauding Lawyer Of Fees

By Bill Wichert (August 24, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Mancilla & Fantone LLP partner Andrew Mancilla has launched a New Jersey federal lawsuit accusing attorney Bruce Baldinger of reneging on their deal to split a contingency fee in a settled employment matter, trying to underpay him for hourly fee cases and making misrepresentations in a state action designed to void the agreement. More than a month after Baldinger's practice filed the state lawsuit against Mancilla, he fired back in the Tuesday complaint that Baldinger, "by virtue of a combination of his greed and gross incompetence, maliciously took advantage of, and defrauded" Mancilla of nearly $500,000. "The instant lawsuit is intended...

