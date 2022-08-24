All Tribes Risk Losing Out On Online Gambling, DC Circ. Told

By Caleb Symons (August 24, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A week after federal regulators urged the D.C. Circuit to revive a controversial gambling compact that would give the Seminole Tribe full control over Florida's online sports betting market, the tribe sought to cast the appellate case as a referendum on the future of the entire industry. In an amicus brief filed Wednesday, Seminole officials warned that upholding the district court's decision to vacate their state-issued gambling license — which gave the tribe exclusive rights to offer mobile sports wagering — would pose a financial threat to Native American communities nationwide. That ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich...

