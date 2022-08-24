Portland Restaurants Should Lose Virus Suits, Judge Says

By Ben Zigterman (August 24, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge recommended that COVID-19 coverage lawsuits from three restaurants against Cincinnati Insurance Co. be dismissed, finding that the Portland businesses' losses were economic. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Armistead said Tuesday that he agreed with a recent decision against another Portland restaurant seeking coverage from Cincinnati for losses from COVID-19 shutdown orders. "In a recent action, Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo interpreted insurance policy provisions identical to those at issue and concluded that the COVID-related orders did not, without more, trigger coverage," Judge Armistead wrote. "Judge Russo's reasoning is persuasive and applies with equal force to the policy provisions...

