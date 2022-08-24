Sikh Marine Recruits Can't Start Training With Beards

By Patrick Hoff (August 24, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Three Sikh Americans suing the U.S. Marine Corps over the ability to wear religious articles won't be allowed to start basic training with uncut hair and beards while their suit is pending after a D.C. federal judge said Wednesday that granting the request could threaten national security. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon said in a 13-page opinion that determining whether the Marines' policies are the least restrictive way to achieve its goals will require "rigorous consideration, to say the least." But even if Milaap Singh Chahal, Jaskirat Singh and Aekash Singh could show they're likely to win their case, Judge...

