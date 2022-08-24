Biz Groups Ask Texas Justices To Nix Insurers' Claims Edge

By Riley Murdock (August 24, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Several Texas industry groups asked the state's high court to end a legal precedent they said has put policyholders at a unique disadvantage for decades, arguing in an amicus brief that legislators' attempts to fix the issue have gone ignored by the courts. Texas is the only state that requires policyholders to prove that a policy exclusion doesn't apply to their claims, instead of requiring insurers to prove that it does, the Texas Hospital Association, the Texas Hotel and Lodging Association and five other groups said in the brief filed Monday. The state Legislature passed changes to the state's tax code...

