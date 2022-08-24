UnitedHealth Kept Dud 401(k) Suite For Wells Fargo, Suit Says

By Grace Elletson (August 24, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A group of workers levied new accusations against UnitedHealth in their suit alleging the company mismanaged their 401(k) plan, claiming Wednesday that new evidence suggests the company refused to ax underperforming funds to preserve a business relationship with Wells Fargo. The workers amended their class action filed in Minnesota federal court to add allegations that UnitedHealth Group Inc. kept the Wells Fargo target fund suite in its retirement investment lineup to ensure that its lucrative business partnerships with the company would remain strong. The Wells Fargo suite is one of the worst performing investment suites on the market, the workers alleged. The workers also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS