Allen & Overy Nears Settlement In Fee Fight With Crypto Exec

By Rachel Scharf (August 24, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP is close to a settlement with a cryptocurrency executive who supposedly skipped out on nearly $1 million worth of legal fees, the parties told a New York state judge Wednesday. During a remote status conference in the fee dispute, Allen & Overy's counsel told Justice Barry Ostrager of state Supreme Court in Manhattan that the U.K.-based firm is likely to reach a deal with Noble Talents LLC founder and CEO John Betts. "We put a proposal on the table for what I believe would resolve this entire matter," said Patrick D. Bonner Jr. of Menz Bonner Komar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS