AIG Moves Exxon's Benzene Coverage Fight To Federal Court

By Josh Liberatore (August 25, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court will hear a dispute between ExxonMobil and an AIG unit over whether the gas giant can avoid millions in policy retentions as it seeks coverage for claims made by workers who alleged they were exposed to benzene, after the insurer removed the suit from state court. In a notice of removal Tuesday, AIG Specialty Insurance Co., formerly known as AISLIC, removed ExxonMobil Corp.'s suit asking a court to find that it doesn't have to pay any self-insured retentions in a $50 million first-layer policy issued in the 1990s. The policy, which AISLIC issued to the then non-Exxon-affiliated...

