Silk Faces Fraud Suit Over Coffee Creamer Protein Claims

By Daniel Ducassi (August 25, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Dairy-alternative beverage producer Silk misleadingly inflates the protein content of one of its popular almond-based coffee creamers, a putative class action lawsuit filed in a Colorado federal court alleged.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by Massachusetts resident Heidi Wollerman, said that Silk Operating Co. LLC makes and sells a salted caramel almond creamer that prominently claims on the bottle it has four grams of protein. But consumers would only get all that protein from the company's "suggested use" of four tablespoons, four times a regular serving size.

According to the federally required nutrition label, the actual serving size is one tablespoon, yielding...

