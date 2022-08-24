Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Accused Of Manipulating Prices In Hurricane Suit

By Alex Schuman (August 24, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana property owner says Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. negligently misrepresented and breached its policy by failing to properly cover hurricane damage in a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday, claiming the insurer used its pricing software to manipulate the cost of repairs.

We RN Property Inc. said it has 48 different commercial properties under a policy with Mesa in a complaint filed with the Western District of Louisiana. We RN says Mesa's payments to cover the repairs needed after Hurricane Laura and Delta have been inadequate, even accusing the insurer of employing its pricing software to "artificially suppress" repair costs....

