DOD Wants China Disclosures, Bars Tantalum Imports

By Daniel Wilson (August 24, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday issued new rules that will require potential defense contractors to disclose any related work in China, bar certain tantalum imports, and extend and tweak its mentor-protege program for small businesses. The first of the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement changes, an interim rule, will require bidders on defense contracts to disclose if they intend to use workers or facilities in China as part of that contract. "The disclosures are necessary to mitigate the risk associated with performance of DOD contracts and subcontracts at facilities located in the People's Republic of China," the DOD said. "Performance of...

