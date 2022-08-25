Tribe Says Alaska Election Rules Disenfranchise Native Voters

By Caleb Symons (August 25, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- An Alaskan tribe is among several parties pushing state election officials to let voters cure their defective mail-in ballots, claiming in a new lawsuit that thousands of people — including a disproportionate number of Native residents — were illegally disenfranchised in June because of easily fixed mistakes. Nearly 7,500 ballots were scrapped in Alaska's all-absentee June 11 primary election for its U.S. House of Representatives seat because the state offers no quick fix for errors such as missing voter identification or lack of a signature, the federally recognized Arctic Village tribe told a state court Tuesday. Noting the 4.6% rejection rate statewide, tribal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS