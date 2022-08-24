Gorton's Must Face Scaled-Back Frozen Fish Labeling Suit

By Chris Villani (August 24, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Gorton's Inc. is not yet off the hook for a suit alleging it falsely labeled its tilapia products as "sustainably sourced," after a Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday trimmed the claims but declined to toss the case altogether. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris previously hinted during a hearing on Gorton's motion to dismiss that a proposed class of fish buyers might not be able to prove Gorton's mislabeled its tilapia simply because some fish comes from farms in China. In a brief order, she reiterated that the fact the fish are farmed is not enough to undercut the "sustainably sourced"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS