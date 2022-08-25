8th Circ. Says Biomet Received A Fair Trial In Hip Implant Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (August 25, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit won't overturn a $3.5 million verdict against Biomet Inc. in favor of a patient who says her hip implant device shed metal debris, ruling that the company "was not denied a fair trial." The three-judge panel said in its Wednesday opinion that the trial court did not abuse its discretion when blocking the company from presenting a government database as evidence. Nor did it commit an error when allowing punitive damages to be considered during the trial. In November 2020, an Iowa federal jury found in favor of Lori Nicholson on her claims that Biomet's M2a Magnum metal-on-metal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS