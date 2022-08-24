Trump Ally Rep. Perry Sues Feds To Return Cellphone Data

By Lauren Berg (August 24, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. Representative Scott G. Perry, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, wants the U.S. Department of Justice to return the contents of his cellphone that were seized as part of a search warrant earlier this month, according to an emergency motion entered in D.C. federal court Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Republican asked the court to stop investigators from seeking a second warrant to search the data that was seized while he was on vacation in New Jersey on Aug. 9 and to return the materials, saying his communications are protected by the U.S. Constitution's speech and debate clause and attorney-client privilege,...

