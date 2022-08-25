Insurers Seek Arbitration In $7.9M Hurricane Damage Suit

By Joyce Hanson (August 25, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A slew of insurers including certain underwriters of Lloyd's London have urged a Louisiana federal court to compel arbitration and stay legal proceedings in a hurricane damage suit brought by a cotton mill, arguing that the business agreed in its policy to arbitrate any disputes. Zagis USA LLC's $7.9 million in commercial property insurance claims — stemming from damage the mill suffered in 2020 when Hurricane Laura hit in August followed by Hurricane Delta less than two months later — must be arbitrated because the policy includes a broad arbitration agreement, according to the insurers' Tuesday motion to compel. "The parties...

