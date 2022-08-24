4th Circ. Stalls Use Of Political Speech Law Against NC AG

By Hayley Fowler (August 24, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit temporarily barred enforcement of a North Carolina law criminalizing derogatory political speech, granting on Tuesday a reprieve to state Attorney General Josh Stein's campaign amid a heated court battle rooted in a two-year-old television ad. In a 2-1 decision, the circuit court agreed to grant Stein's campaign an injunction pending appeal, effectively stalling grand jury proceedings questioning whether the advertisement — which suggested Stein's Republican opponent in the 2020 election delayed prosecution of rape cases — violated the state's criminal libel statute. Stein's campaign had tried unsuccessfully to pause enforcement of the law in the district court...

