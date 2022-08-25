9th Circ. Allows Farming Groups To Join Gray Wolf Appeal

By Nate Beck (August 25, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A coalition of farming groups won the right from the Ninth Circuit to intervene in a case challenging a California federal judge's decision to revive protections for gray wolves after the government removed them from its list of protected species in 2020. The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday ruled that a lower court had wrongly excluded several farming interests from joining a lawsuit over the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision to delist the gray wolf as a protected species. Senior U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White in February restored protections for the gray wolf, overturning the agency's decision. Judge White separately...

