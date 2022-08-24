Cynosure Rips Rival's Delay Bid In Poaching Suit

By Elliot Weld (August 24, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Medical aesthetic treatment company Cynosure argued Wednesday that a rival business it's suing for allegedly poaching sales staff doesn't need a delay in the litigation schedule, saying an amended complaint simply names the individual employees without changing the allegations. Cynosure opposed a request by Reveal Lasers for a two-month delay in litigating a preliminary injunction motion in the suit after the complaint was amended on Aug. 19 to add 16 defendants. Defense attorneys from Davis+Gilbert LLP had been due to file an opposition to that motion by Aug. 31, but said they had not communicated with the new defendants as of...

