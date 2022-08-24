Texas Church Sorry About That Unauthorized 'Hamilton' Show

By Andrew Karpan (August 24, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The pastor of a Texas church apologized for his congregation's decision to put on an unauthorized rendition of "Hamilton," agreeing to pay any damages to the producers of the hit musical and promising to "use this moment as a learning opportunity about protected artistic works and intellectual property." The mea culpa was attributed to Roman Gutierrez, the pastor of a small McAllen, Texas, church called The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church. Earlier in August, Gutierrez's church put on two performances of the Tony Award-winning "Hamilton." Lawyers for the musical's producers later mailed out a cease-and-desist letter after the first performance was livestreamed to...

