Gilead Sciences Owes $2M Sponsor Fee For Canceled Series

By Matthew Santoni (August 25, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. is on the hook for $2 million after backing out of a contract for an eight-part documentary series on HIV, since its sponsorship deal had a clear deadline for payment that the pharmaceutical company missed, a Pennsylvania federal judge said. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said Gilead had breached its contract to pay producer Bemcy LLC a sponsorship fee within 60 days of its invoice to intermediary Initiative Media LLC, so it didn't matter that Gilead later wanted to terminate the contract for convenience or claim that Bemcy had misrepresented its experience. "Neither party disputes that Bemcy sent...

