NJ Alleges Contamination At Industrial Sites, Blueberry Farm

The suits filed earlier this week in New Jersey Superior Court concern industrial properties in Newark, Elmwood Park, Rahway, Linden, Ewing and Middlesex, while the blueberry farm dispute centers around a property in Hammonton.
Acting Attorney General of New Jersey Matthew Platkin, pictured here in February 2020, announced Wednesday the filing of seven lawsuits alleging groundwater and soil contamination at various industrial sites, seeking as much as nearly $600,000 in civil penalties from offenders. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)
New Jersey's Environmental Justice Law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in September 2020, requires DEP to look at public health and environmental impacts on "overburdened communities" during certain permit review processes.
In the case of the six industrial suits at hand, the communities qualify as overburdened due to significant limited English proficiency, low income or minority populations, DEP said in an announcement of the case fillings earlier this week.
"Everyone, no matter where they are from or how they look, is entitled under our laws to live in an environment free from pollution," acting Attorney General of New Jersey Matthew Platkin, who represents the plaintiffs in the cases, said in a statement earlier this week. "In New Jersey and across the nation, there is a shameful legacy of environmental injustice, but the Murphy administration is committed to changing that here in New Jersey."
The industrial lawsuits allege a wide variety of contamination, including the presence of PCBs, trichloroethylene and tetrachloraethylene, as well as diesel fuel, gasoline and waste oil, contaminating the ground. The complaints also allege the presence of benzene, xylenes, toluene, lead, mercury and arsenic.
The department alleges violations of New Jersey's Spill Compensation and Control Act, Brownfield and Contaminated Site Remediation Act, Industrial Site Recovery Act, Water Pollution Control Act, Solid Waste Management Act and Industrial Site Remediation Reform Act.
The Linden suit concerns 4050 Tremley Point Rd., and plaintiffs in that matter are seeking $597,000 in civil penalties for alleged illegal dumping of contaminated materials there.
The blueberry farm dispute, meanwhile, claims that owners of that property have not stopped using four unsafe drinking wells, despite being ordered earlier by DEP to do so. That suit also claims the owners of that property, Blueberry Bill Farms, are using a pair of septic systems that do not have the required permits.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection did not provide additional comment beyond its announcement earlier this week.
"In New Jersey, we are confronting the historic injustices that have burdened low-income and minority communities with a disproportionate amount of pollution," Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said in a statement. "Our commitment to furthering the promise of environmental justice sometimes demands that we take legal action to correct the legacy of pollution that underserved communities have endured."
DEP earlier this week also announced a settlement in another dispute at a property in Camden.
State Metals Inc., which operates a manufacturing and recycling facility, agreed to pay a penalty of $40,720 to DEP following allegations of equipment leaks, plant emissions violations and processing materials other than aluminum.
Counsel for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection couldn't be immediately reached for comment Thursday on the latest filings.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is represented by Matthew Platkin of the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.
Counsel information for the defendants was not immediately available on Thursday.
The Blueberry farm case is New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection et al. v. William A. Mortellite et al., case number ATL-C-000053-22, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Atlantic County.
The other six cases are:
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection v. Sigma Realty Inc. et al., case number unknown, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Mercer County.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection et al. v. Ootzie Properties-NWK LLC et al., case number ESX-L-004992-22, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Essex County.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection et al. v. Elmwood Cleaners Inc. at al., case number BER-L-004591-22, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Bergen County.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection et al. v. 277 Lincoln Boulevard LLC et al., case number unknown, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Middlesex County.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection v. B&S Oil Corp. et al., case number unknown, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Union County.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection v. D.T. Allen Contracting Co. Inc. et al., case number unknown, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Union County.
--Editing by Jay Jackson Jr.
