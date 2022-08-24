AmEx Illegally Favors Black Workers, White Ex-Manager Says

By Dorothy Atkins (August 24, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- American Express gave executives "carte blanche to ruthlessly implement a racial caste and quota" that allegedly favors Black employees and forces out white workers, a white former client manager at the company alleged in a proposed civil rights class action in Arizona federal court. In a 23-page complaint filed Tuesday, former American Express manager Brian Netzel targets diversity goals recently set by the company's board and CEO Stephen Squeri, who became the credit card company's top leader in 2018 and spearheaded social justice initiatives to address purported racial inequities at the enterprise, which has roughly 60,000 employees. Netzel claims that Squeri's...

