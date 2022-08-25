Fla. Tax Attorney Admits To $700K Conservation Scam

By Anna Scott Farrell (August 25, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida tax attorney pled guilty to filing a false tax return in a scheme whereby, the plea agreement said, he took $700,000 in commissions for marketing stakes in conservation land to his clients, who then claimed trumped-up income deductions. Randall Lenz, who is also an accountant, admitted to knowing the bogus tax shelters, through which his clients claimed deductions at four times the purchase price, were "too good to be true," according to his plea agreement, released Tuesday. The shelters took the shape of purchased stakes in land that included a conservation easement and under some circumstances could be used...

