DOJ Releases Memo To Barr Advising No Trump Obstruction

By Lauren Berg (August 24, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday released an unredacted March 2019 memo to then-Attorney General Bill Barr stating that a DOJ review of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election concluded there wasn't enough evidence to charge then-President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice. The DOJ's release of the 2019 legal memo comes after the D.C. Circuit last week ordered the agency to turn over the document to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit organization that sued for access to it under the Freedom of Information Act. The Office of Legal Counsel told Barr...

